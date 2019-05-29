Italy's top court acquits ex Monte Paschi executives in derivative case

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Supreme Court acquitted three former managers at bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena who had been accused of misleading authorities in relation to a 2009 derivative trade that prosecutors said was used to conceal losses.

The Tuscan bank was bailed out by the state in 2017 under an 8 billion euro rescue plan which handed Rome 68 percent of the world’s oldest lender.

Former chairman Giuseppe Mussari, ex-chief executive Antonio Vigni and one-time finance boss Gianluca Baldassari had already been acquitted by a court of appeal in December 2017. That verdict was upheld by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, whose decision cannot be appealed.

The first-grade ruling by a court in Siena, home town of Italy’s fourth-biggest lender, in October 2014 had called for jail terms of three years and six months for each of the men, for allegedly hiding a document relating to the transaction with Japanese bank Nomura.

Defense lawyers have said that regulators had access to all the necessary information to understand the scope of the operation.

A separate, higher-profile trial against the same defendants and former employees at Nomura and Deutsche Bank for alleged false accounting, market manipulation and misleading regulators is ongoing in Milan.