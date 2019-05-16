Italy prosecutors request jail terms for ex Deutsche Bank, Nomura staff in Monte Paschi trial

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors requested jail terms for four former Deutsche Bank staff and two former Nomura employees in relation with two controversial derivative transactions the two banks arranged for Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Prosecutors requested the seizure of 441 million euros from Deutsche Bank and 445 million euros from Nomura.

They requested jail terms of eight years each for former Monte dei Paschi Chairman Giusepe Mussari and former director general Antonio Vigni, as well as a 6-year jail sentence for the bank’s former finance department chief Gianluca Baldassarri.

The three banks and a total of 13 former employees are facing a trial in Milan for alleged false accounting, market manipulation and misleading regulators in relation to these deals.

The banks were accused of colluding to hide losses at Monte dei Paschi. The alleged crimes occurred between 2008 and 2012.

Deutsche Bank and Nomura declined to comment.