Italy minister fears "immense tragedy", media say 'dozens' dead

ROME (Reuters) - The elevated motorway collapse in northern Italy appears to be “an immense tragedy”, Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday, just before a local news agency reported “dozens” dead.

“I’m following with great apprehension what has happened in Genoa, which appears to be an immense tragedy,” Toninelli said on Twitter. Soon afterward, Italy’s Adnkronos news agency cited an emergency ambulance service spokesman estimating dozens had perished.

The section of the toll motorway that collapsed was elevated over a river and a portion of the city of Genoa.