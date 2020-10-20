Italy motorway lobby says plan to resolve Atlantia dispute not in public interest

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's motorway lobby group AISCAT said on Tuesday the reported plans put forward to resolve the dispute over the tollroad concession of Atlantia's ATL.MI unit Autostrade per l'Italia were "messy" and not in the public interest.

AISCAT said it was not acceptable that the government was able to influence the choice of investors to buy Autostrade.

Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone late on Monday presented a proposal to buy Atlantia’s 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.