Deals
July 26, 2020 / 5:00 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters in Rome, Italy, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could buy a controlling stake in Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) motorway unit Autostrade in an initial public offering to allay investor concerns over the price, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

After months of dispute, earlier this month the Italian government reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

TCI, an investor in Atlantia, said in a letter of complaint that Italy’s order that Atlantia sell down its stake in Autostrade “seriously threatened the fundamental principles of the EU Capital Market Union”.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below