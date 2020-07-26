Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO: source

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters in Rome, Italy, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could buy a controlling stake in Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) motorway unit Autostrade in an initial public offering to allay investor concerns over the price, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

After months of dispute, earlier this month the Italian government reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

TCI, an investor in Atlantia, said in a letter of complaint that Italy’s order that Atlantia sell down its stake in Autostrade “seriously threatened the fundamental principles of the EU Capital Market Union”.