CDP-led consortium keeps price tag unchanged in revised Autostrade bid: source

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters in Rome, Italy, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italian state lender CDP has kept the valuation of Autostrade per l’Italia unchanged at 8.5-9.5 billion euros in a revised proposal to buy Atlantia’s 88% stake in the motorway firm, a source close to the matter said.

The reworked offer prepared by CDP and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone will be reviewed by Atlantia's ATL.MI board on Wednesday.

Last week Atlantia gave the CDP-led consortium more time to come up with an improved offer for its motorway assets.