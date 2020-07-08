Italian court says law excluding Atlantia from bridge rebuild not unlawful

FILE PHOTO: A general view on the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A top Italian court said on Wednesday that a law excluding Benetton-led Atlantia (ATL.MI) from reconstruction work on a bridge it operated which collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people, was lawful.

The ruling comes as pressure grows on the Italian government to take a decision on whether to revoke Atlantia unit Autostrade per l’Italia’s concession to run motorways in Italy.

Rome has been threatening to strip Autostrade of its lucrative tollroad licence since the fatal collapse of the bridge in Genoa nearly two years ago.

At the end of 2018 the government introduced legislation to keep Autostrade out of the race to rebuild the bridge, prompting the company to appeal the measures.

In a statement on Wednesday, Italy’s Constitutional Court said it was not unlawful for the government to exclude Autostrade from the reconstruction work.

“The decision of the legislator not to entrust Autostrade with the rebuilding of the bridge was based on the exceptional gravity of the situation,” the court said.

It was not possible to reach Atlantia for an immediate comment.