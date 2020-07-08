5-Star party chief says Benetton family must no longer manage Italian motorways

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s co-ruling 5-Star Movement, Vito Crimi, said on Wednesday the Benetton family which owns infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) must no longer manage the country’s motorways.

“This is a crucial point for us,” Crimi said, after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised he would soon end the dispute over Atlantia’s toll-road concession.

The row began in 2018 after the deadly collapse in Genoa of a bridge that was run by the motorway operator.

“We have been insisting for months to make sure the bridge is not returned to the Benetton”, Crimi said, adding Benetton’s management had caused “huge damage” to Italian motorways.