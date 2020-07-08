Italy's Di Maio says time has come to withdraw Atlantia's motorway concession

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government must withdraw the concession of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) to run the country’s motorways, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

Rome has been threatening to revoke the business licence of Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the motorway operator.

Di Maio, a prominent member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said on Facebook it was time for the government to fulfill a promise he had made to the relatives of those who died in the tragedy that Atlantia would no longer be allowed to manage the motorways.

“It’s time to take action,” Di Maio said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier on Wednesday that the matter would be settled by the end of the week.