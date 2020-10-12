Atlantia restarts negotiations on motorways, mulls exclusive talks with CDP: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of an infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside their headquarters, in Rome, Italy October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - The board of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI on Monday is expected to discuss ways to reach a deal with Italian state lender CDP over its motorway assets, sources close to the matter said, and could consider entering exclusive talks with CDP.

Parties restarted talks in the last few days and Atlantia’s board members are set to discuss recent developments, four sources said asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.