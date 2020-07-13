Benettons have always respected institutions: source close to family

MILAN (Reuters) - The Benettons have always been respectful of the government, a source close to the family said after Italy’s Prime Minister dismissed as a “joke” proposals from Benetton-led Atlantia (ATL.MI) to end a dispute on its motorway concession.

“The Benetton family has always respected institutions, in the past when they were asked to invest in companies (under privatisation), as well as today,” the source told Reuters.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Il Fatto Quotidiano daily that the proposal filed by Atlantia was unacceptable ahead of a cabinet meeting expected on Tuesday to decide whether to revoke the motorway operating licence held by Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit. The unit managed a bridge that collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa in 2018, killing 43 people.