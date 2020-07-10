Business News
July 10, 2020 / 3:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy cabinet to meet Monday on Atlantia's concession row: source

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss a dispute over Atlantia’s motorway concession, a government source told Reuters.

Rome has been threatening to revoke the toll road licence held by Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia since a bridge it operated in Genoa collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people.

The government on Thursday asked Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, to come up with a proposal by the weekend to try to save its lucrative contract.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below