August 17, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Atlantia group to hold board meetings Aug. 21, 22 on Genoa bridge: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia is expected to hold an extraordinary board meeting next Tuesday to discuss the Genoa bridge disaster, a source said.

Firefighters and rescue workers stand at the site of a collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The company, 88 percent owned by Atlantia, has become engulfed in a political row over its motorway concessions after the bridge collapsed on Tuesday claiming at least 38 victims.

Atlantia, controlled by Italy’s Benetton family, is expected to hold a board meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

No management changes at the group are expected, the source said.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

