MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autostrade, the operator of the bridge that collapsed last month in the port city of Genoa killing 43 people, rejected on Tuesday the findings of a ministerial inquiry that blamed to toll road firm for the disaster.

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 14. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Autostrade said the report did not clarify the causes of the collapse or how it happened, so the charges laid against Autostrade had to be considered “mere hypotheses that need to be verified.”