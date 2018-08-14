Italy's Autostrade was carrying out maintenance on Genoa bridge

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autostrade, a motorway operator controlled by Atlantia, said it had been carrying out maintenance work on the flyover bridge that collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Autostrade said it had been strengthening the road foundations of the bridge, which had been built in the 1960s.

“The works and state of the viaduct were under constant monitoring and supervision,” the company said in a statement.

“The causes of the collapse will be thoroughly investigated as soon it is be safe to access the site.”

At least 10 people died in the incident, police sources said earlier.

Shares in Autostrade fell 8.8 percent by 1206 GMT.