August 15, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Operator of collapsed Italian bridge says no early sign of trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The operator of the Italian bridge that collapsed this week, killing at least 37 people, said on Wednesday it had carried out regular, sophisticated checks on the structure before the disaster and that these had provided reassuring results.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Autostrade per l’Italia, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, issued the statement after the government moved to strip the company of its concession and demanded its top managers resign following Tuesday’s collapse.

Autostrade said the bridge maintenance program had been based on the results of its regular checks and had also been approved by the transport ministry.

Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Valentina Za

