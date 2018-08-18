Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge

GENOA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, which managed a bridge that collapsed in Genoa this week, pledged on Saturday to rebuild the viaduct.

Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci speaks at a news conference about the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

On Tuesday, a 200-metre section of the Morandi viaduct gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, killing at least 38 people and severing the city’s main land link with southern France.

Autostrade Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci, holding the firm’s first news conference since the disaster, said a new bridge would be built using funds from the roughly 500 million euros ($572 million) it had set aside for disaster recovery.

Chairman Fabio Cerchiai also told the news conference that Castellucci would remain in his position. A government minister had called on Autostrade top managers to quit over the collapse.