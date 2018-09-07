FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 7, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia and Atlantia (ATL.MI) told Italian daily La Stampa on Friday that he felt responsible, but not guilty, for the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade.

Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci gestures during a news conference about the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

When asked whether the government could revoke the motorway concession on the part of the network where the disaster happened, Giovanni Castellucci said it was not possible to separate that part of the concession from the rest.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.