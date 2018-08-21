FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Italy working on penalties against Atlantia over bridge disaster: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government is working on penalties it could apply against Atlantia following the fatal bridge collapse in Genoa, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

“This file (on penalties) is in my bag and has been traveling with me these last few days,” Conte said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera.

Atlantia unit Autostrade per l’Italia operates the bridge in Genoa which last week collapsed killing more than 40 people.

Conte said the 500 million euros offered by Atlantia to help the victims of the disaster was a modest amount.

“They could quadruple or quintuple that in the meantime,” he said.

Asked if the government planned to nationalize the motorway concession sector, Conte said the government was examining the best way to meet the public interest.

He said Rome had already received alternative offers to Atlantia to rebuild the bridge.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.