FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Italy's PM says Autostrade will not help rebuild Genoa bridge

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit would not take part in rebuilding the motorway bridge that collapsed last month, though it would provide funding for it.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during the day of commemoration to mark one month since Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The prime minister, who spoke to reporters after a meeting of European leaders in Salzburg, Austria, said a government decree on the bridge that has yet to be published specified that Autostrade would not be involved in the reconstruction.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.