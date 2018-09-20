Italy's PM says Autostrade will not help rebuild Genoa bridge

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday Atlantia’s Autostrade per l’Italia unit would not take part in rebuilding the motorway bridge that collapsed last month, though it would provide funding for it.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during the day of commemoration to mark one month since Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The prime minister, who spoke to reporters after a meeting of European leaders in Salzburg, Austria, said a government decree on the bridge that has yet to be published specified that Autostrade would not be involved in the reconstruction.