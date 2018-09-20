FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Italy to ask Atlantia unit to pay for rebuilding Genoa bridge: draft decree

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will ask Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia to provide the money needed for the reconstruction of a collapsed bridge in the port city of Genoa, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The decree, which is expected to be published in a few days, states that Autostrade will also be requested to provide within 30 days the money needed to restore traffic flow at the site.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.