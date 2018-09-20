Italy to ask Atlantia unit to pay for rebuilding Genoa bridge: draft decree

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will ask Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia to provide the money needed for the reconstruction of a collapsed bridge in the port city of Genoa, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The decree, which is expected to be published in a few days, states that Autostrade will also be requested to provide within 30 days the money needed to restore traffic flow at the site.