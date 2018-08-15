Autostrade executives resist calls to quit over bridge disaster: source

ROME (Reuters) - The top two officials of toll-road company Autostrade per l’Italia, which operated the bridge that collapsed near Genoa, are resisting government calls to resign over the disaster, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Italy’s transport minister called for the company’s top management to quit and said its concession should be revoked after an 80-metre-long section of the bridge collapsed in heavy rain on Tuesday, killing at least 39 people.