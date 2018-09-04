Italy motorway concession rules to seek further reinvestment: Minister

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will draw up new rules for the concession of the nation’s motorways, obliging the company running the toll highways to reinvest most of their profits in renovating the network, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Danilo Toninelli arrives for gala dinner at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

Addressing parliament, Toninelli reiterated that the cabinet was determined to revoke concessions held by Autostrade per l’Italia to operate toll highways after a bridge it managed collapsed last month in Genoa, killing 43 people.

Toninelli added that Autostrade, controlled by Atlantia, would not be allowed to take part in the reconstruction of the bridge, saying the work would be carried out by wholly, or part-owned state firms.