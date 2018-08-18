Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autostrade per l’Italia said it would hold a news conference in Genoa on Saturday to announce initiatives it would take after the collapse of a motorway bridge.

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border. It has been at the center of a political storm after a 200-metre section of a bridge gave way on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

The group said its chairman and chief executive officer would outline initiatives to support victims’ families, missing people and those evacuated from their homes as well as others aimed at helping traffic in the city. It will be the company’s first public appearance since the disaster.