FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 30, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Atlantia's Autostrade unit presents options for rebuilding Genoa bridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia, a unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, on Thursday presented several options to local authorities for rebuilding the motorway the bridge that collapsed in Genoa this month, the group said in a statement.

A bridge on the A10 toll motorway in Genoa run by Autostrade collapsed on Aug. 14, killing 43 people. The Italian government has blamed the company for serious oversights and launched a formal procedure to revoke its concessions.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has said Autostrade should pay for the reconstruction, but state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri should build it.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.