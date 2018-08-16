Shares in Italian motorway operators hit after bridge collapse

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) and other toll road operators came under heavy pressure on Thursday after the government said it would look to revoke a motorway concession and tighten rules after a deadly bridge collapse.

Shares in Atlantia, whose Autostrade per l’Italia unit manages the motorway that collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa killing at least 38 people this week, failed to start trading.

They were indicated down more than 20 percent.

Shares in rivals SIAS (SIS.MI) fell 8 percent, ASTM (ATMI.MI) fell 7 percent.