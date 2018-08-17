Swiss Re says it insured company linked to collapsed Genoa bridge

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) is one of the main insurance companies for the Italian company Autostrade per l’Italia that managed the stretch of motorway where a bridge collapsed in Genoa, the Swiss group said on Friday.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“We are already working with and will continue supporting our client in managing the impact of this tragic event on the victims and their families,” a Swiss Re spokeswoman said.

Swiss Re declined to disclose details of individual insurance contracts or comment on the coverage it provided to clients.

A 200-metre section of the bridge in northern Italy gave way on Tuesday in busy lunchtime traffic, claiming at least 38 lives. There have been calls for Autostrade per l’Italia’s parent company Atlantia (ATL.MI) to have its road concessions to be withdrawn.

“We will be working through the discovery process that will include independent third party assessments in order to determine the likely root cause of the event,” Swiss Re said, adding it was saddened by the loss of lives and grief caused by the tragedy.