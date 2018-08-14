At least 20 dead, 16 injured in Italy bridge collapse: official

MILAN (Reuters) - At least 20 people died and 16 were injured in the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa, a senior official at the country’s civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“The data will be updated and we expect the toll to rise,” Luigi D’Angelo told reporters at a briefing.

He added that some 30 cars and between five to 10 trucks were on the road when a section of the bridge crashed down.

D’Angelo said the information available to authorities was not yet sufficient to establish the causes of the disaster.