MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian police said 38 people died this week in the port city of Genoa when a concrete bridge collapsed, revising an earlier count of 39 victims.

Firefighter helicopter flies over the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian rescuers have been working since Tuesday to search for survivors among towering slabs of concrete wreckage after a bridge on the A10 motorway linking Genoa to southern France gave way sending dozens of vehicles crashing onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses.