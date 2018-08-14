FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 14, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Autostrade responsible for maintenance on Genoa bridge: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia was responsible for maintenance works on the motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday.

Toninelli added that his ministry would file as civil plaintiff were judges to open an investigation into the collapse which killed at least 22 people.

“If there are people responsible, they will have to pay,” Danilo Toninelli said speaking to all-news channel SKY TG24.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.