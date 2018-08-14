FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

About 30 dead in Genoa bridge collapse: Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - About 30 people were killed on Tuesday by the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, AGI news agency reported, quoting Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

“Around 30 people are dead and many others are seriously injured,” Salvini told reporters in Sicily.

Giovanni Toti, the governor of the northwestern Liguria region around Genoa, had said earlier on a televised press conference that the official death toll of 22 victims would “certainly rise significantly.”

Toti also said maintenance work carried out on the bridge had proved insufficient.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer

