Italy minister fears 'immense tragedy', media say 'dozens' dead

ROME (Reuters) - The elevated motorway collapse in northern Italy appears to be “an immense tragedy”, Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday, just before a local news agency reported “dozens” dead.

A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa is seen in this picture released by Italian firefighters on August 14, 2018. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“I’m following with great apprehension what has happened in Genoa, which appears to be an immense tragedy,” Toninelli said on Twitter. Soon afterward, Italy’s Adnkronos news agency cited an emergency ambulance service spokesman estimating dozens had perished.

The section of the toll motorway that collapsed was elevated over a river and a portion of the city of Genoa.