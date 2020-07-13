Government will manage consequence if Atlantia motorway licence revoked: Italy PM

MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday the government would be able to manage the consequences that would result from the withdrawal of Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) motorway concession, if Rome decides to finalize the revocation procedure.

“We need to take a decision, this thing has been dragging on too long,” Conte said, speaking in Meseberg, Germany, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Conte said the cabinet would meet on Tuesday to take a decision on the matter.

The government has been threatening to withdraw Atlantia’s lucrative concession since the collapse of a bridge in Genoa run by its Autostrade per l’Italia unit in 2018, which caused the death of 43 people.