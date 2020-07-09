Atlantia board to discuss motorway concession situation on Thursday: source

FILE PHOTO: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) will discuss the situation over the motorway concession of its unit Autostrade per l’Italia at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said a long-running dispute over whether or not the concession of Autostrade should be revoked, following a deadly bridge collapse in 2018, would be settled by the end of this week.

Managers of Autostrade will meet government representatives on Thursday afternoon to discuss the concession situation, two sources said.