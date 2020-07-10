Business News
July 10, 2020 / 7:01 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Atlantia gives CEO mandate to make concessions on motorway licence

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) has given a mandate to its CEO and Chairman to draft a letter, together with tollroad unit Autostrade, with an improved proposal to settle a dispute over its motorway concession with the government, a source close to the matter said.

In the proposal Atlantia, which owns 88% of Autostrade, will say it is open to cutting its stake in the unit below 50% to make room for a state-backed investor, the source added.

Atlantia declined to comment.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes

