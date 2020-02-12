Italy's government has no plan to change country's new motorway rules: deputy minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government has no intention of changing new rules aimed at making it easier and less costly to revoke motorway concessions, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli told Reuters on Wednesday.

The measures are part of a broader decree which was presented in December and must be approved by Parliament by the end of February or it will expire.

Rome is threatening to withdraw the license held by Atlantia’s toll-road unit, Autostrade per l’Italia, which operated the Genoa bridge that collapsed on August 2018, killing 43 people.

Atlantia is offering to forego majority ownership of its highway unit under a proposal aimed at resolving the dispute with Rome over its motorway concession, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.