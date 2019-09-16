Business News
September 16, 2019 / 3:35 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Atlantia CEO could offer resignation at Tuesday's board: source

1 Min Read

Autostrade per l'Italia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci gestures during a news conference about the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

ROME (Reuters) - Giovanni Castellucci could offer his resignation as chief executive of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) at an extraordinary board meeting called on Tuesday, a source said on Monday.

It will be up to the board to take a final decision on the matter.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, runs Italian motorway group Autostrade per l’Italia which became embroiled in a legal battle following the collapse of a bridge last year which killed 43 people.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Stephen Jewkes

