First step in Atlantia losing control of motorway unit to happen by September: minister

ROME (Reuters) - Benetton-led Atlantia (ATL.MI) will lose its 88% stake in Autostrade per l’Italia unit in one year, with the first step of this multi-staged process happening by September, Italy’s industry minister said on Wednesday.

At the end of an all-night cabinet meeting, Italian infrastructure group Atlantia agreed to gradually exit from its motorway unit, making room for state lender CDP, to settle a dispute over its highway concession.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini

