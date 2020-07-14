Atlantia makes new offer to Italy government in motorway dispute

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia has made the Italian government another offer to try and settle a dispute over its toll road concession, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Atlantia declined to comment.

An offer tabled by Autostrade on Saturday was described by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as “unsatisfactory, not to say embarrassing.”

A cabinet meeting was under way late on Tuesday to discuss the position of the government, which has been split on what measures to take.