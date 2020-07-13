Italy's PD party leader says state must be at heart of new motorway management

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday said the state should be at the core of motorway management, as the government negotiates to settle its long-running dispute with infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI).

“Autostrade per l’Italia’s letter to the government is disappointing and confirms we need a deep change,” PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said in a statement, adding that the state must ensure the start of a new era in toll-road operation.

Rome’s government has been threatening to withdraw Atlantia’s concession since the collapse of a bridge in Genoa run by Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia in 2018, which caused the death of 43 people.