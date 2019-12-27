World News
December 27, 2019 / 7:02 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Italy transport ministry, Atlantia's motorway unit discuss road safety

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per L’Italia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said.

In a statement it said it had asked Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia which has been under intense scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018, to tackle problems on the network and in particular in the regions of Liguria, Marche and Abruzzo.

Autostrade, in a separate statement, said that as requested by the ministry, it had decided to extend a freeze on toll road tariffs - which had already been in place for this year - beyond the end of 2019.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama

