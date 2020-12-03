Italy's F2i could become key investor in consortium bidding for Atlantia's unit: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of an infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside their headquarters, in Rome, Italy October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with state-backed lender CDP to become a key investor in a consortium working on a bid for the motorway assets of infrastructure group Atlantia, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

CDP and co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone are currently working on an offer to buy Atlantia’s 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia, in a transaction that could end a political dispute over the future of the unit.

According to the sources, infrastructure fund F2i and other Italian institutional investors could join forces with CDP, allowing domestic suitors to have the majority of the vehicle that would buy Autostrade’s 88% stake.

“There are talks under way between CDP and F2i to discuss a possible co-investment in Autostrade,” one of the sources said.

Reuters reported in October F2i could join forces with CDP.

All the parties involved declined to comment.