Italy industry lobby very worried about new motorway tariff system

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s industry lobby expressed deep concern on Friday for a new system to calculate tolls warning it could put a brake on investments by motorway concession holders.

Confindustria said in a statement it hoped that concessionaires would be able to discuss with the government how to implement the latest scheme, approved this week by Italy’s transportation authority.

“We must absolutely avoid getting into a legal dispute that could put a stop to toll-road investments, which would be damaging and unacceptable for recovery prospects and our country’s international image,” it said.