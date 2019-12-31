No tariff increases for most Italian motorways in 2020: ministry

ROME (Reuters) - Some 95% of Italy’s motorway network will not see any increase in tariffs in the coming year, the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government said earlier this month that it would delay until June increases in motorway tolls that had been due to kick in at the start of 2020.

In Tuesday’s statement, the ministry indicated that the toll freeze would extend to the end of the year, impacting most of the country’s 26 motorway operators, including Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

“Therefore, 95% of the motorway network which is under concession will see no tariff increases for the year 2020,” the ministry said.