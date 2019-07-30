Italy's Nexi says data of 18,000 alleged customers published

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Data of 18,000 people claimed to be customers of Italian payments firm Nexi have been published on a foreign website, but no financial information was disclosed, Nexi said on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that no breach of its IT systems had been detected, and that in many cases the data published did not match Nexi’s records.

It said the source of the post, now removed, was anonymous and that the incident had been reported to the competent authorities.