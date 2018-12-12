Commodities
December 12, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Italy turns down permits for hydrocarbon exploration in Masseria prospect

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday the government had turned down a request for permits to explore the Masseria La Rocca hydrocarbon field in southern Italy.

“We have refused authorisation for Masseria La Rocca,” Di Maio said on Facebook.

Di Maio is head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement that wants Italy to run fully on renewable energy by 2050.

The Masseria project involves Eni, Total and Rockhopper.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Angelo Amante, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.