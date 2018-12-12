Italy turns down permits for hydrocarbon exploration in Masseria prospect

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday the government had turned down a request for permits to explore the Masseria La Rocca hydrocarbon field in southern Italy.

“We have refused authorisation for Masseria La Rocca,” Di Maio said on Facebook.

Di Maio is head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement that wants Italy to run fully on renewable energy by 2050.

The Masseria project involves Eni, Total and Rockhopper.