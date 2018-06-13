Italy deputy PM promises to dismantle pension reform 'piece by piece'

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian government will dismantle a 2011 pension reform “piece by piece”, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, adding that the final goal was to focus on the number of years people had worked, rather their age.

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks next to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini during his first session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The 2011 reform, named after then-Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero, raised the retirement age and requires further rises over time, with the next hike — to 67 years from 66 years and 5 months — due to take place on Jan. 1, 2019.

Salvini said the government’s ultimate goal was to let anyone who had paid in 41 years of pension contributions to retire, regardless of how old they were.