FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 13, 2018 / 9:07 AM / in 7 hours

Italy deputy PM promises to dismantle pension reform 'piece by piece'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The new Italian government will dismantle a 2011 pension reform “piece by piece”, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, adding that the final goal was to focus on the number of years people had worked, rather their age.

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks next to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini during his first session at the Senate in Rome, Italy, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The 2011 reform, named after then-Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero, raised the retirement age and requires further rises over time, with the next hike — to 67 years from 66 years and 5 months — due to take place on Jan. 1, 2019.

Salvini said the government’s ultimate goal was to let anyone who had paid in 41 years of pension contributions to retire, regardless of how old they were.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.