Italy's Di Maio has resigned as 5-Star leader: party source

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Luigi Di Maio has resigned as leader of Italy’s co-ruling 5-Star Movement, a party source said on Wednesday, underlining the deep divisions in the party and adding to uncertainty for the fractious ruling coalition.

Di Maio, who is foreign minister, informed 5-Star’s other ministers of his decision at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said. He will announce it publicly at an event due to begin in Rome at 1700 (1600 GMT), the source added.