World News
January 22, 2020 / 11:43 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Italy's Di Maio has resigned as 5-Star leader: party source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Luigi Di Maio has resigned as leader of Italy’s co-ruling 5-Star Movement, a party source said on Wednesday, underlining the deep divisions in the party and adding to uncertainty for the fractious ruling coalition.

Di Maio, who is foreign minister, informed 5-Star’s other ministers of his decision at a meeting on Wednesday, the source said. He will announce it publicly at an event due to begin in Rome at 1700 (1600 GMT), the source added.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones

