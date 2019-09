FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio looks on as he speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Luigi Di Maio, the head of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will hold a news conference at 6.30 p.m. (1630 GMT), a 5-Star spokesman said on Tuesday.

Di Maio is expected to speak about the result of an online vote of 5-Star members to decide whether 5-Star should form a new government with the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

Voting ended at 1600 GMT.